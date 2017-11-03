LOOK: Astros celebrate first World Series championship with parade through Houston

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can get all your Astros' World Series gear at the CBS Sports Shop.

The Astros returned home from Los Angeles on Thursday, then on Friday, the team celebrated their championship with a parade through downtown Houston. Here's some videos and photos of the parade:

That was overwhelming! Never had an experience like that before. Thanks Houston! #HistoryEarned #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/VLJvdApFun — Todd Kalas (@RealToddKalas) November 3, 2017

The Astros have been in existence since 1962 -- they were the Colt .45s from 1962-64 -- so their fans have been waiting an awfully long time to celebrate their first World Series title. To mark the occasion, several classes at Houston-area colleges were canceled on Friday.

MY PROFESSOR CANCELLED THE CLASS CAUSE OF THE ASTROS WIN 😩👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/B3cUSQe03R — ☽☾ (@eddy_321) November 2, 2017

Not everyone was happy about this development:

School cancelled class because of the Astros parade and my professor is pissed 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6foTxCuf1 — Jackson (@jackbeckerrr) November 3, 2017

Watching your favorite team win the World Series then getting to go to the parade because class is canceled? You can't beat that -- unless your professor is "reflecting on our nation's values" while you're out there celebrating.