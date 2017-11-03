LOOK: Astros celebrate first World Series championship with parade through Houston

Some teachers even canceled class to mark the occasion

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can get all your Astros' World Series gear at the CBS Sports Shop.

The Astros returned home from Los Angeles on Thursday, then on Friday, the team celebrated their championship with a parade through downtown Houston. Here's some videos and photos of the parade:

The Astros have been in existence since 1962 -- they were the Colt .45s from 1962-64 -- so their fans have been waiting an awfully long time to celebrate their first World Series title. To mark the occasion, several classes at Houston-area colleges were canceled on Friday.

Not everyone was happy about this development:

Watching your favorite team win the World Series then getting to go to the parade because class is canceled? You can't beat that -- unless your professor is "reflecting on our nation's values" while you're out there celebrating.

