LOOK: Astros' Charlie Morton appears to touch chewing gum during Game 7 start

Yankees manager Joe Girardi may have gotten the umps' attention regarding this very matter

In the early innings of ALCS Game 7 between the Yankees and Astros (NYY-HOU GameTracker), Houston starter Charlie Morton appeared on multiple occasions to dab his pitching fingers against his chewing gum.

See here, for instance ... 

And there's also this from his Game 3 start ... 

Pitchers, of course, are not allowed to use any foreign substance in such a manner. That's perhaps why Yankees manager Joe Girardi, during a stoppage in play, had a conversation with plate ump Mark Carlson, who subsequently spoke with both Morton and Astros manager A.J. Hinch. 

Obviously, both managers will likely be asked about this sequence of events in their post-game pressers. Either way, Morton's days of gum-chewing on the mound may be over. 

