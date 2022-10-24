The Houston Astros finished up the American League Championship Series with a 6-5 Game 4 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday. After sweeping the Yankees, the Astros decided to break out some actual brooms during their locker room celebration.

Astros players, while popping bottles in the Yankee Stadium visitor's clubhouse to celebrate winning the AL pennant, could be seen pretending to sweep the floor during the festivities:

Hopefully the celebration was a little more tame than when the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series earlier this month. In that locker room celebration, Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers injured his arm on a champagne bottle and was forced to have his start pushed back in the ALCS.

The Yankees have now been eliminated by the Astros in the ALCS in 2017, 2019 and now in 2022. Houston also topped the Yankees in the 2015 AL Wild Card Game. The cast of characters are quite different this time around with the Astros, as they no longer have George Springer, Carlos Correa or Gerrit Cole, among others. But Altuve and Bregman remain in Houston and continue to be a thorn in the Yankees' side.

Now the Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, which is set to get underway on Friday. The two teams have only faced one another once before in the postseason, which came in the 1980 NLCS when the Phillies defeated the Astros in five games.