LOOK: Bartolo Colon and the Twins take in the solar eclipse in Chicago

On Monday, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play a doubleheader on Chicago's south side at Guaranteed Rate Field. The two teams are making up a rained out game from May.

A few hours prior to the first game, Bartolo Colon and several other Twins players made it out onto the field to check out the solar eclipse that is moving across the United States on Monday. It's the first solar eclipse over the U.S. since 1979. Check it out:

Protective eye wear is a must! You've got to protect those retinas.

Chicago is not in the eclipse's "path of totality," though people in the city will see the sun roughly 89 percent covered. The eclipse will ended well in advance of the start of Monday's doubleheader.