LOOK: Bartolo Colon squats a pig and reveals the secret to his 21 years in the majors

If you've paid attention to baseball at any point over the last two decades, then you've probably heard of Bartolo Colon.

The longtime right-hander has started 24 games for the Texas Rangers this season, eclipsing his innings total from 2017, which he split between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. But Colon has almost been on MLB mounds since before a handful of his Rangers teammates were even born. He made his debut in the majors in April 1997, and since then, he's played for 11 different teams, including one that no longer exists.

He also happens to be one of the biggest guys in baseball, weighing in at 285 pounds for his age-45 season.

So how in the world has a man of Colon's age and stature lasted for almost 22 seasons in Major League Baseball?

Apparently it has a lot to do with grilling.

Appearing in an ad for Kingsford Charcoal, the Rangers' ageless pitcher is asked straight up: "How do you do it?"

His response: "No days off," with a montage of Colon's training regimen -- squats with a full pig, exercises with charcoal bags, plus some grilling, rib eating, finger licking and belly shaking.

Are you hungry yet?