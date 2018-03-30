LOOK: Baseball's new season includes a lot of rookies with unusual deliveries

It's a good season to be a baseball fan. Thursday was Opening Day, a pseudo-holiday and a promise that someone somewhere would be playing nine nearly every night from then until November. But it's also a grand time because the new year is delivering fresh funky deliveries.

There are few things more aesthetically pleasing than a simple delivery that signifies the pitcher is in complete control of their body and their pitches. One of those few things is an oddball set of mechanics that leaves us wondering how in the blue heaven the pitcher stumbled across that mess of a routine -- and just why, by gosh, did they decide to take it home and keep it?

Enough with the throat clearing. Let's observe the new weirdo deliveries.

Adam Cimber, submariner sounds like the premise of a young adult novel. One day it might be so. For now, however, it's a snappy description of a San Diego Padres rookie. Cimber, 27, entered camp as a non-roster invitee and earned a spot following a solid season at Triple-A. He doesn't throw hard, obviously, as his fastball sat in the mid-80s. He has a history of coercing groundballs (54 percent last year, per FanGraphs), and he has a chance to stick around if he can continue to keep the ball in the strike zone and in the yard.

Cimber isn't the only Padres pitcher bringing the funk and the noise. Over the winter, the Padres inked Kazuhisa Makita, formerly of the Saitama Seibu Lions. As we noted back when Makita was made available, he has a delivery that's reminiscent of knuckledraggin' Chad Bradford:

The Padres have yet another pitcher worth mentioning. On Friday, San Diego will officially recall Joey Lucchesi to start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Scouts will tell you Lucchesi has a good changeup. They'll tell you, too, that his delivery is as herky jerky as a lizard on a fencepost:

The Kansas City Royals are the other team helping the effort to make baseball deliveries weirder. Manager Ned Yost had to use eight relievers to get through an Opening Day shellacking at the hands of the Chicago White Sox. One of those relievers was Tim Hill, a 28-year-old lad whose sidewinding delivery atones for his generic name:

That's a nice variety, all of whom will have debuted over the first few days of a new season. Keep 'em coming, baseball. Please.

Until next time, remember: let he who is without sin cast the first stone -- and let him do it with a righteous submarine delivery.