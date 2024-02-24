Fantasy football punishments seem to get more creative every year, but Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza had to endure a truly unique one on Saturday. Mayza, who finished last in the team's fantasy league, served as a bat boy during a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mayza, who has spent six seasons with the Blue Jays, had a tough year in fantasy football. During Saturday's exhibition matchup, Mayza could be seen sitting next to the regular bat boy while picking up some tips and tricks of the trade.

According to the Sportsnet broadcast, Mayza went 4-10, and he was wearing that record on the back of his jersey.

Mayza now has around six months to lick his wounds and redeem himself in the 2024 fantasy football season. He might want to think about adding "Fantasy Football Today" to his podcast rotation if he wants to climb the league standings this year.

Fortunately for Mayza, his baseball career has gone more smoothly than his fantasy football roster construction. A former 12th-round draft pick, Mayza has thrown 259 innings for the Blue Jays, compiling a 3.47 ERA and 276 strikeouts.