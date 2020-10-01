After coming away with a 1-0 win in Game 1 on their Wild Card round series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Atlanta Braves found themselves with another slim 1-0 lead in the eighth inning of Game 2 before outfielder Marcell Ozuna launched a two-run home run into the seats. However, the home run -- which padded the Braves' lead, and led to a 2-0 series victory -- wasn't exactly what had people talking. After hitting the home run, Ozuna pretended to take a selfie as he trotted down the first base line.

At first glance, it appeared that Ozuna may have been going for an epic bat flip. However, the Braves outfielder completely flipped the celebration game on its ear when he stopped before reaching the first base bag. Take a look:

It's safe to say that Ozuna's teammates were fans of his antics as star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. decided to recreate the fake selfie in the Braves dugout.

Ozuna's antics certainly must've struck a nerve with his teammates. Later in the inning, Adam Duvall connected on a two-run home run of his own to put the game out of reach.

The Braves won the game 5-0 (box score) and won a postseason series for the first time since 2001.