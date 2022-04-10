The Atlanta Braves received their 2021 World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony Saturday night at Truist Park. The diamond-studded rings flip open and include LED lights in a replica Truist Park, among other things.

Here's a look at the championship rings:

In addition to the actual rings, Braves players also received a "personalized one-of-one NFT" of the ring, the team said.

Among those not in attendance for the ring ceremony: Freddie Freeman. Freeman is of course now with the Dodgers. The longtime Braves first baseman will presumably receive his World Series ring when the Dodgers visit Atlanta for a series on June 24-26. Hopefully the Braves do it on the field so fans can give Freeman an ovation. He certainly deserves one.

This season the Braves are looking to become MLB's first repeat champion since the Yankees won three consecutive titles from 1998-2000.