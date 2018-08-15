LOOK: Braves security guard eats the ground chasing a Nationals fan out of frame on live TV
He succeeded, but not without sacrifice
For whatever reason, fans still love to make themselves look like jerks on camera. Even though nine times out of 10 they end up making fools of themselves, sometimes they're able to pass the buck onto someone else.
So it was when a Bryce Harper fan popped up from out of nowhere on the Braves' Fox Sports postgame show on Tuesday, brandishing a No. 17 Nationals jersey with "Harper" on the back (reminder: Bryce Harper wears No. 34).
He quickly left the frame, but the security guard on duty wasn't so lucky.
To be quite honest, the first thought that came to my mind was "was that fan just hiding under the railing?" If so, what did he deem as "his moment?" The Braves also played the Marlins Tuesday night, so this guy is just way out of pocket.
All of those thoughts quickly went away, as the guard came barreling in from out of frame, immediately getting a face-full of concrete and, to add insult to injury, losing his hat in the process. But the best part, by far, is the nod he gives when he stands up. It's like he's asking the cameraman if he got the shot. He did, and it's spectacular.
Just not a good day for Atlanta security. Analysts Jerome Jurenovich and Brian Jordan miraculously managed to keep a straight face, but don't give them too much credit. Apparently they didn't see the spill until later.
The Braves beat the Marlins 10-6 on Tuesday night, but they lost to the Nationals 1-0 because of one man and his tiny, tiny jersey. At least they still have a relatively comfortable lead in the NL East.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 15: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cubs acquire secret postseason weapon
Pinch-runner extraordinaire Terrance Gore was traded to the Cubs on Wednesday
-
Who would Yanks start in 1-game playoff?
The Wild Card Game is still seven weeks away, of course
-
Athletics are a threat to win AL West
Oakland is only one game back of the Astros in the American League West standings
-
How to watch Red Sox vs. Phillies
Can the Phillies slow down the ridiculous Red Sox as they chase the Braves?
-
Bats, not just 'pen, struggling for LAD
The bullpen issues have made it easy to overlook the team's recent lack of offense