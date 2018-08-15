LOOK: Braves security guard eats the ground chasing a Nationals fan out of frame on live TV

For whatever reason, fans still love to make themselves look like jerks on camera. Even though nine times out of 10 they end up making fools of themselves, sometimes they're able to pass the buck onto someone else.

So it was when a Bryce Harper fan popped up from out of nowhere on the Braves' Fox Sports postgame show on Tuesday, brandishing a No. 17 Nationals jersey with "Harper" on the back (reminder: Bryce Harper wears No. 34).

He quickly left the frame, but the security guard on duty wasn't so lucky.

To be quite honest, the first thought that came to my mind was "was that fan just hiding under the railing?" If so, what did he deem as "his moment?" The Braves also played the Marlins Tuesday night, so this guy is just way out of pocket.

All of those thoughts quickly went away, as the guard came barreling in from out of frame, immediately getting a face-full of concrete and, to add insult to injury, losing his hat in the process. But the best part, by far, is the nod he gives when he stands up. It's like he's asking the cameraman if he got the shot. He did, and it's spectacular.

Just not a good day for Atlanta security. Analysts Jerome Jurenovich and Brian Jordan miraculously managed to keep a straight face, but don't give them too much credit. Apparently they didn't see the spill until later.

We didn’t when we saw the replay during the commercial https://t.co/HSlrevxBKZ — Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) August 15, 2018

The Braves beat the Marlins 10-6 on Tuesday night, but they lost to the Nationals 1-0 because of one man and his tiny, tiny jersey. At least they still have a relatively comfortable lead in the NL East.