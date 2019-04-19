LOOK: Brewers' Ben Gamel cleats energy drink before chugging it in odd pregame ritual
MLB players are superstitious, but you gotta wonder what this does for Gamel
The Brewers' Ben Gamel isn't off to the fastest start in 2019, but at least he has a pregame warmup that gets his heart rate off to a fast start.
Gamel showed off his wild pregame ritual this week, and it involves spiking a can of Red Bull against his cleat before shotgunning the energy drink. As we know, baseball players are notoriously superstitious, but how you determine that this is what works for you is beyond me.
Here's the thing about doing that with a beard like his: It's super, super gross. The beard must have been sticky for the rest of the game, but hey, whatever works.
The Brewers have started the season 12-8 and are ahead of the Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central as they try to improve upon their NLCS appearance last season. Gamel is in his first year with the team after playing with the Mariners the last two seasons, so perhaps he can provide Milwaukee with the jolt it needs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers move Urias to pen after gem
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains how he plans to use the lefty out of the bullpen
-
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon 10,000...
-
Are bat flips bad baseball etiquette?
Danny Kanell argues against 'excessive' home-run celebrations, while David Samson welcomes...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 19
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Star Power Index: What's up with Sale?
Cracking the Star Power Index is not necessarily a good thing, which explains Sale's presence...
-
Top MLB DFS lineups, picks for April 19
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...