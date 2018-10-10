LOOK: Bronx-born Cardi B outed as a Red Sox fan by David Ortiz on Instagram
Cardi was born blocks from Yankee Stadium, but her allegiances lie elsewhere
There is nothing Yankees fans hate more than a New York-raised Red Sox fan, and Bronx-raised Cardi B is apparently going to find herself on the lam. The rapper appeared on retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz's Instagram story flying her true colors after the Sox beat the Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday to move on to the ALCS, saying that she's a Red Sox fan from birth because it runs in her blood.
All of that, and she was raised in Highbridge, "nine blocks from Yankee Stadium."
Yankees fans aren't going to like that. She's right about one thing: People won't understand. This is akin to treason in the Bronx. It's like the Dropkick Murphys admitting that they're Yankee fans (which would be absolutely hilarious).
"BIG, BIG PAPI" was also feeling himself after the win, taking to social media to let everyone know he's still with the Red Sox in spirit.
The Red Sox have been utterly ridiculous this season, winning 108 regular season games and beating the 100-win Yankees in four in the ALDS. The defending World Series-champion Houston Astros will have their work cut out for them in the ALCS, and Cardi and Papi will definitely be watching.
