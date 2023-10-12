The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of an exciting postseason run, and they turned to Deion Sanders to keep it rolling on Wednesday night. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos sported some "Coach Prime" apparel as they arrived at Citizens Bank Park before blasting two home runs a piece in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Just hours prior to Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies' official X account posted photos of Harper and Castellanos sporting shirts that featured Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. As it turned out, they had some of that Prime Time swagger at the plate.

Castellanos got the scoring started for the Phillies in the bottom of the third inning by ripping a home run to left field, tying the game at 1-1. Later that inning, Harper smashed a ball over the right field wall for a three-run shot, which gave Philadelphia a 4-1 lead.

Harper added insurance with a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Castellanos did the same thing in the bottom of the eighth. Behind that offensive onslaught, the Phillies won the game, 10-2 and now have a 2-1 series lead.

To make his performance more Sanders-esque, Harper came up clutch in response to an opponent talking trash. Following Harper's baserunning error that ended Game 2, Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia taunted the Philadelphia first baseman in the clubhouse.

"(My teammates) just kind of told me," Harper said when asked how he heard about Arcia's comments. "And they looked at me, and they were like, 'what are you going to do?'"

After those performances in Game 3, maybe Harper and Castellanos should keep repping Sanders and the Buffaloes ahead of Game 4 on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET, and the Phillies are one win away from the NLCS.