With the Phillies' 2020 MLB season officially kicking off, Bryce Harper decided that it would be an excellent time to show off yet another piece of clothing that celebrated the club he plays for. Harper, who signed an enormous contract with the Phillies prior to last season, wore an all-green suit with a collage dedicated to the Phillie Phanatic lining the inside of the jacket.

Along with the collection of photos of the Phanatic, who has served as the Phillies' mascot since the late 1970s, the jacket also includes a label inside the suit that says it was a suit specifically stitched for Harper himself. In other words, it is a 1 of 1 item.

This isn't the first time that Harper has shown his affinity for the Phanatic on an article of clothing. For his Philadelphia debut last season, he rocked a pair of bright-green Phanatic-themed cleats throughout the game. When asked why he had such a loud pair of footwear, he simply replied, "Thought it'd be cool. Why not? Just bring some fun to the game."

Since coming to Philadelphia, the 27-year-old has worked hard to earn the respect of the city's notoriously hard-to-please fan base. It might not make up for missing the postseason in 2019, but this is at least a step in the right direction.