LOOK: Charlotte Flair rocks pinstripes as a special guest at Yankees batting practice

Brooklyn is readying itself for 2018 SummerSlam, the second-biggest WWE pay-per-view event of the year, so it's no surprise who showed up as a special guest at New York Yankees batting practice on Wednesday:

The one and only Charlotte Flair.

The daughter of Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair and the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history, she joined MMA's Bobby Lashley and fellow SummerSlam wrestler A.J. Styles at Yankee Stadium in advance of the team's Wednesday night showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays. And her visit wasn't without some flaunting of personalized pinstripes during the Yanks' batting practice.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka were among those who posed with Flair and her wrestling buddies near the diamond. Because who can resist a shot with Charlotte as a Yankee?

When the five-hour SummerSlam begins Aug. 19, Flair will vie for another SmackDown Women's Championship win against Carmella and Becky Lynch. A seven-time title winner under the WWE banner, the 32-year-old Flair is also an author, actress and magazine model, having appeared in Sports Illustrated, Muscle & Fitness and ESPN's Body 10 issue.