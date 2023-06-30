A field being covered in ice might be something that could be seen in the NFL -- not in the middle of the summer on an MLB diamond. But that was exactly what the scene looked like at Coors Field prior to Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

The Denver area was hit by a huge storm on Thursday that included a large amount of hail covering the city. As a result of Coors Field being hit with hail, the playing surface ended up being covered with ice.

Many areas throughout the region even saw flooding due to the hail and ice. Thursday's game ended up being delayed for an hour and 50 minutes when it was all said and done. Still, that didn't stop from several members of the Rockies from having a little bit of fun during the delay.

Rockies catcher Elias Diaz actually went out and slid on the hail-covered tarp at Coors Field hours before the first pitch was thrown. Diaz certainly appeared to be having a ton of fun, as he even attempted to make a snow angel at one point.

The Rockies grounds crew ended up grabbing shovels and removing the majority of the hail in order for the game to be played. Walkways in the dugout and all over the stadium were covered with the hail and ice mix.

Once the action got underway, the Dodgers were able to come away with a 14-3 win over the Rockies, who have had their fair share of struggles this season with a 32-51 record.