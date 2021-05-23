The concept of a trade is one of the very core principles upon which societies are built. And since Major League Baseball players live in a society, one star on the Chicago Cubs spent part of his Saturday instilling the value of receiving this for that in a young baseball fan.

While mic'd up for the Cubs' game against the St. Louis Cardinals, first baseman Anthony Rizzo was heard trying to make a trade with a fan in the stands, offering him a baseball from the dugout in exchange for a plate of nachos the fan -- presumably a youngster -- was eating.

"Nachos first, then you get the ball," Rizzo grinned. "It's a business, this is business. I'll teach you life lessons early."

Speaking to the media post-game, Rizzo stated that the fan wanted the ball first, but Rizzo -- driving a hard bargain -- tried to stand his ground before his soft side won out.

"I was negotiating with him and tried teaching him a lesson but caved and gave him the ball first," Rizzo said in a report by Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago.

The fan did keep up their end of the deal, as they wound up bringing Rizzo his nachos as requested. However, Rizzo could not accept due to Major League Baseball's COVID protocols.

Rizzo's mic'd up moment was a bright spot in a day the Cubs would otherwise like to move on from. Going on the road to face the Cardinals, the Cubs would lose 2-1 after a seventh-inning home run by Yadier Molina, spoiling a game which featured a strong pitching performance by rookie Adbert Alzolay. With their victory, the Cardinals extended their lead over the Cubs to a full three games in the NL Central standings.