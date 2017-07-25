LOOK: Cubs' Kris Bryant fields fireballs at the hot corner for photoshoot

Uh oh, someone wake up the "How is this news?" brigade, because we're about to look at Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant playing with fire and it is, most decidedly, not news.

But look! It's Bryant fielding grounders that are on fire:

Bryant fields a grounder that's on fire. Robert Snow

The stunt was done in a promotional photo shoot for Red Bull. The baseballs were doused in gasoline and blowtorched before being shot toward Bryant at third base. He wore flameproof Adidas ClimaCool underpants and a long sleeve shirt that actively pushed heat and sweat away from the body.

His glove, however, was said to be "toasted pretty good."

Here's some video footage:

Some really cool aesthetics there. There's a small chance for danger, but Bryant said on the video they had fire extinguishers and safety personnel around. Plus, he's a quality big-league third baseman, so he's not gonna botch any routine grounders, even if they are on fire.