David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez will always be remembered for breaking the "Curse of the Bambino" and helping the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series since 1918 back in 2004. Both players are now enjoying retirement from their playing days, and it's now time for their sons to make their mark on baseball.

Ortiz's son, D'Angelo Ortiz, and Ramirez's son, Manny Ramirez Jr., are currently teammates on the Brockton Rox together in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which is an eight-team summer baseball league for collegiate players. In a game this past weekend, Ortiz recorded an RBI groundout that scored Ramirez on the play.

Both Ortiz and Ramirez have recently graduated from high school and will attend college in the fall. Ortiz will play at Miami Dade College while Ramirez will be a freshman at Tallahassee Community College.

Ortiz recently stated that he wants to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft some day and follow in his father's footsteps.

"That's my only goal," D'Angelo Ortiz told MLB.com's Ian Browne in a recent interview. "Basically, it's something that every morning I wake up, I wake up for that day or for that day that I get to go into pro ball.

"What people don't understand, too, is that day that you go into pro ball, it's just the beginning. It's doesn't mean you did anything. That's the beginning — and that's where people figure out whether you're really built for this sport. So this is the very, very beginning, and I've got a ways to go. But I'm all for it and I want every part of the journey."

It's hard to argue with the bloodline that either of these players are coming from. After all, David Ortiz retired from the game in 2016 and recently was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. In addition, Manny Ramirez was a 12-time All-Star and was named the MVP of the 2004 World Series.