A new tradition in the early part of the MLB season is each team revealing their new City Connect uniforms. Not every uniform is a winner, but some teams have created new fan favorites with their City Connect designs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among those to create a hit with their "Serpientes" City Connects from 2021, which had a desert-themed color scheme and quickly became one of Major League Baseball's best alternate looks. This year, the Serpientes logo makes its triumphant return for the Diamondbacks but in a very different color combination, as they are tapping into their history for a teal and purple combination that celebrates the team's past and blends it with the present.

The uniforms feature a purple and black snakeskin striped pattern with teal lettering. They also included a purple, black and teal patch on the sleeve inspired by the Arizona state flag, along with a jock tag featuring the outline of Arizona with 1998/48 to celebrate the organization's inaugural season and the fact that Arizona was the 48th state to join the United States.

The biggest update aside from the change to bright colors is the addition of the snake "S" logo hats, which I have to imagine will become incredibly popular in Phoenix. Previously they wore their regular hats with the "A" logo on them with the 2021 Serpientes unis, but this year's have their own unique hat combination.