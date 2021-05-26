It's safe to say that the general population isn't going to forgive the Houston Astros for their sign-stealing scandal any time soon. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase made it clear that they certainly haven't forgotten.

During Tuesday's game between the Astros and Dodgers at Minute Maid Park in Houston, there was a large contingent of Dodger fans in attendance. Dodger fans even began chanting "cheaters" as the Astros took the field on Tuesday.

Dodger fans certainly had a lot to be proud of on Tuesday. Los Angeles was able to defeat Houston 9-2 behind a stellar performance from starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who surrendered just one earned run in 7 2/3 innings.

In the late innings, Dodger fans also continued to add insult to injury. As Astros fans were heading for the exits at Minute Maid Park, the Dodger fanbase waved goodbye.

This marks the first opportunity that Dodger fans have had to greet the Astros since it came to light that the Astros were stealing signs during the 2017 World Series. The Astros ended up defeating the Dodgers in seven games in that series.

Opposing fanbases have often greeted the Astros with trash cans when the team has been on the road.

This likely won't be the last time that Dodgers fans give the Astros the business. The Astros are scheduled to visit Dodger Stadium on Aug. 3 and 4 and the stadium will be at full capacity by that time.