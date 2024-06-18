The Dodgers will give away another Shohei Ohtani bobblehead later this summer, and this one is featuring not only the fan-favorite two-way superstar, but also his dog, Decoy. The giveaway is scheduled for Aug. 28, when the Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles. The announcement also comes as Decoy celebrates his first birthday.

Decoy first entered the spotlight when Ohtani was named the AL MVP as a member of the Angels. But it was only after his introductory press conference with the Dodgers that his name was revealed to the public.

Ohtani's last bobblehead night came on May 16, when the boys in blue fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 7-2. It drew over 50,000 fans to Chavez Ravine, according to TMZ.

The Dodgers are coming off of a series win against the Royals this week and beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 in the series opener on Monday. They're currently leading the NL West at 45-29, as Ohtani has continued to impress in his debut season with them. He's batting .314 while scoring 55 runs and drilling 19 homers. The Dodgers will be counting on Ohtani to maintain his strong play, as they've now lost both Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to IL stints.