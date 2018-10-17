LOOK: Dodgers' Rich Hill has amazing freak out, scatters candy everywhere in dugout

They say that when you look at a pitcher, you shouldn't know if he just notched a strikeout or served up a home run. Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill embodies that idea, because whether he struck someone out or gave up a homer, he's going to punch a wall. He's incredibly angry, and that's just one of the reasons he's so fun to watch.

The Dodgers won Tuesday's NLCS bout against the Brewers, 2-1, in a 13-inning marathon, tying the series 2-2 heading into Game 5. You would think, in a game that low-scoring, the pitcher would have nothing to angry about, right?

Very wrong. First of all, baseball is the only sport in which you'll find a cooler full of candy on the bench, and that is a beautiful thing. Second of all, shout-out to the Fox Sports production crew for the music choice. Hill, of course, has every reason to be angry. He gave up the tying run in the fifth inning, and finished with three hits allowed, three walks, six strikeouts and a walk. It's incredibly frustrating to get a no-decision in a three-hit game.

Maybe it's a "That's So Raven" situation. He can see the future and he knew he was in for a 13-inning marathon for giving up that run. We don't know.

Does this look like the face of mercy? USA

This is way better than breaking a bat or slamming a glove, mind you. It's an almost whimsical freak-out. There is an outrageous amount of candy in that cooler.

Hill's effort was ultimately enough to notch the Dodgers a win, though it took almost another full game after he was taken out to get there.