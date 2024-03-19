So many of the top athletes in the world have their own brand, which is represented by their own logo. MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani joined that club today when he unveiled his logo in a partnership with New Balance.

Ohtani, who just signed a massive 10-year contract worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, has been with New Balance for several years now. As of Tuesday, Ohtani now has his own logo with the sports apparel company.

The image features Ohtani rounding first base, and it will be featured on a number of different products. "In that run, every soul delights," New Balance wrote in the caption on social media.

"To finally reveal this special logo that I've worked closely on is truly an exciting moment for me," Ohtani said in a statement. "It is a visual representation of my journey in baseball and I am excited to share it with the world. I also look forward to using this logo with future projects that we will reveal throughout the 2024 season."

Through his first six MLB seasons, Ohtani has established himself as a household name by playing both ways. In his 701 games, Ohtani has hit .274 with 171 home runs and 437 RBI. In 86 starts on the mound, Ohtani has posted a 3.01 ERA while piling up 608 strikeouts.