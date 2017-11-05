LOOK: Dodgers take out ad in Houston newspaper congratulating Astros

A classy move by the defending NL champs

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The 'Stros have since held their parade and gone to Disney World.

The Dodgers on Sunday took out a full page age in the Houston Chronicle congratulating the Astros for their World Series win. Check it out:

Classy move, Dodgers.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros World Series Champs Gear