LOOK: Dodgers take out ad in Houston newspaper congratulating Astros
A classy move by the defending NL champs
On Wednesday, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The 'Stros have since held their parade and gone to Disney World.
The Dodgers on Sunday took out a full page age in the Houston Chronicle congratulating the Astros for their World Series win. Check it out:
Classy move, Dodgers.
