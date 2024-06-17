The Los Angeles Dodgers have become the first MLB team to introduce a second edition of their City Connect uniforms. On Monday, the Dodgers unveiled the latest installment of the alternate uniforms.

The Dodgers will debut the latest edition of City Connect uniforms Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Angels. The uniforms pay tribute to their longtime home in Los Angeles, while also attributing pieces of the franchise's history in Brooklyn.

The wordmark on the front of the jersey was inspired by the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was where the Dodgers first played when they arrived in Los Angeles in 1958.

The front of the jersey also features the hashtag #ITFDB, and that stands for "It's Time for Dodgers Baseball." That catchphrase was made famous by legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who uttered those words before every Dodgers home game.

The numbers on the jersey are inspired by the font that the Dodgers first used when they moved from Brooklyn.

Finally, the colors of the City Connect uniforms are cobalt and Electric Blue with a "Chili Red." The red serves as a representation of the red numbers on the Dodgers' traditional uniforms.

Back in 2021, the Dodgers unveiled their original City Connect uniforms that celebrated the Latino community in Los Angeles, and they read "Los Dodgers" on the front of the jersey. The Dodgers have ceased to wear their original City Connect uniforms, opening up their rotation for these new City Connect cream-colored uniforms.