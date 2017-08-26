LOOK: Ex-Yankee A-Rod, J-Lo join Patriots owner on flight to Mayweather-McGregor
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and a couple stowaways will apparently take in the big fight in Las Vegas
For those who pay attention to such things, there's a big fight occurring on Saturday night, as Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor. You can find out how to watch that event yourself by clicking here.
We know that former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez will be among those paying attention. That's because Rodriguez posted a picture of himself and Jennifer Lopez aboard New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's airplane as all three head toward Las Vegas:
The Patriots ponied up this offseason for a couple of private jets to ferry the team to and from road games, and it's possible the trio is taking one of those Patriots-branded planes to Las Vegas, which I'm sure would sit well with Yankees fans.
There's no word on who Rodriguez thinks will win the fight, or if he even cares. If you care, however, you can find out who CBS Sports' experts think will win by clicking here.
-
Newcomb's cleats honor Braves legends
Sean Newcomb has the coolest kicks of the weekend
-
Stanton projected to reach 60-homer mark
Stanton is projected to reach 60 homers in SportsLine's latest sim, and Maris' 61 is definitely...
-
MLB Friday: Red Sox get wrecked
It's full slate of MLB action and the start of Players Weekend, so keep it right here
-
Players Weekend more than cool jerseys
A number of flourishes speak to the fun-loving and appreciative nature of Players Weekend
-
Miggy upset no suspension for Judge
The Tigers' slugger seems to think the league didn't come down hard enough on New York
-
MLB issues suspensions, fines for brawl
There were four players and one manager suspended with several others fined
Add a Comment