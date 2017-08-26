LOOK: Ex-Yankee A-Rod, J-Lo join Patriots owner on flight to Mayweather-McGregor

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and a couple stowaways will apparently take in the big fight in Las Vegas

For those who pay attention to such things, there's a big fight occurring on Saturday night, as Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor. You can find out how to watch that event yourself by clicking here.

We know that former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez will be among those paying attention. That's because Rodriguez posted a picture of himself and Jennifer Lopez aboard New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's airplane as all three head toward Las Vegas:

The Patriots ponied up this offseason for a couple of private jets to ferry the team to and from road games, and it's possible the trio is taking one of those Patriots-branded planes to Las Vegas, which I'm sure would sit well with Yankees fans.

There's no word on who Rodriguez thinks will win the fight, or if he even cares. If you care, however, you can find out who CBS Sports' experts think will win by clicking here

