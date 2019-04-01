LOOK: Fan at Tigers vs. Blue Jays game doesn't even flinch when foul ball hurtles toward her face

Look out! At most ballparks, there's netting that stretches down the lines of the diamond to protect fans from getting hit by foul balls. That doesn't necessarily mitigate the fear of a foul ball hurtling directly toward you. When that happens, all you can really do is flinch and hope that you aren't clowned too mercilessly.

Or, you can be this woman at the Tigers vs. Blue Jays game on Sunday. She simply just watched a ball fly at her face and wasn't bothered at all. Just look at how astronomically few cares she has as this ball rockets towards her.

The pitch from Spencer Turnbull was hacked off by the Blue Jays' Brandon Drury. The fan sitting behind home plate then Kobe'd it like Drury's name was Matt Barnes (which, by the way, was one of the greatest lies of the 21st Century).

Let's just hope that it's the ice in her veins and not her reaction time. Maybe at some random time Monday she's going to jump for an unexplained reason as she realized exactly what happened.