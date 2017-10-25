LOOK: Fenway Park plans to add dugout-style seating for Red Sox fans

There have been a number of changes made to Fenway Park over the last decade -- from new ballpark seating and technology, to redesigned concourses, modified/new amenities and more. Fans who haven't visited Major League Baseball's oldest park in a while should brace themselves for those changes.

And, according to the Boston Globe, there are some more modifications in store. The latest sounds very cool.

The Red Sox have reportedly received early approval from the Boston Landmarks Commission to add dugout-style seating for fans along the first and third base lines. These new sections (capacity not confirmed) are built to offer fans "a similar below-field level view of the game to what the players experience."

Here's a look at the existing setup on Fenway's first base line:

Boston Landmark Commission, via The Boston Globe

And here's a look at the proposed changes with the new dugout section:

Boston Landmark Commission, via The Boston Globe

The proposed new sections are being hailed as the "best seats in the house," though that means they may be the most expensive seats in the house and -- knowing Fenway prices -- in all of baseball.

Boston wouldn't be the first city to have this style of seating at their ballpark, but it's a pretty significant addition for a ballpark with as much history as Fenway.