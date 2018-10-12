LOOK: Google pays tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente for Hispanic Heritage Month

Friday's Google Doodle honors a familiar face for baseball fans: Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, who is being featured for Hispanic Heritage Month. Clemente, who was born in Puerto Rico, is remembered both as a Hall of Fame baseball player and a humanitarian.

He was the first Latin American player to be enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame, and he died when he was 38 in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972. Clemente was on his way to deliver relief packages in Nicaragua after an earthquake that killed thousands of people.

Today we celebrate Puerto Rican, Hall of Fame baseball star Roberto Clemente, whose record-breaking on-the-field performance matched his groundbreaking off-the-field humanitarian efforts. 🇵🇷⚾️ #HispanicHeritageMonth #Boricua #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/biMxcb7w08 pic.twitter.com/Mj30ERMhoe — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) October 12, 2018

Clemente was a 15-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover winner, a two-time World Series winner and the World Series MVP in 1971. He also won MVP in 1966. He finished his career with exactly 3,000 hits, and a ridiculous line of .317/.359/.475. After Clemente's death, the Hall of Fame waived its five-year waiting period for players in March, 1973, and inducted Clemente. The Pirates retired Clemente's No. 21 in 1973.

Clemente's 12 Gold Gloves are tied for the most by an outfielder with Willie Mays, and according to CNET he has the only credited walkoff inside-the-park grand slam in MLB history. Clemente played at least 100 games in every season of his 18-year MLB career. Though Clemente wasn't the first native of Puerto Rico to play in the majors (Hiram Bithorn played in 1942, 13 years before Clemente began his career), he was arguably the most influential.

It's easy to see why his likeness is being used for Hispanic Heritage Month.