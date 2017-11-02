LOOK: Here's what the Astros' World Series championship gear looks like

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, thus claiming the first title in franchise history.

As the saying goes, to the victors go the spoils and the commemorative memorabilia. As such, let's take a look at what the Astros' championship gear available at CBS Sports Shop looks like.

First up, the official on-the-field gear:

Ah, yeah. That's classic and simple, but effective.

How about for those who want a little color to go with their champagne?

That'll do.

And lastly, here's a bear -- for the children, large adult and otherwise, in your life:

Congratulations to the Astros and their fans (and apologies to your wallets). Here's that shop link again, in case you missed it the first time.