LOOK: Here's what the Astros' World Series championship gear looks like

The Astros have the swag and the title

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, thus claiming the first title in franchise history.

As the saying goes, to the victors go the spoils and the commemorative memorabilia. As such, let's take a look at what the Astros' championship gear available at CBS Sports Shop looks like.

First up, the official on-the-field gear:

locker-room-t-on-field-priority-use-preview.jpg
CBSSports.com
locker-room-hat-on-field-priority-use-preview.jpg
CBSSports.com

Ah, yeah. That's classic and simple, but effective.

How about for those who want a little color to go with their champagne?

t0510k620-astros-1-preview.jpg
CBSSports.com

That'll do.

And lastly, here's a bear -- for the children, large adult and otherwise, in your life:

2964006-preview.jpg
CBSSports.com

Congratulations to the Astros and their fans (and apologies to your wallets). Here's that shop link again, in case you missed it the first time.

Astros World Series Champs Gear