LOOK: Here's what the Astros' World Series championship gear looks like
The Astros have the swag and the title
On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, thus claiming the first title in franchise history.
As the saying goes, to the victors go the spoils and the commemorative memorabilia. As such, let's take a look at what the Astros' championship gear available at CBS Sports Shop looks like.
First up, the official on-the-field gear:
Ah, yeah. That's classic and simple, but effective.
How about for those who want a little color to go with their champagne?
That'll do.
And lastly, here's a bear -- for the children, large adult and otherwise, in your life:
Congratulations to the Astros and their fans (and apologies to your wallets). Here's that shop link again, in case you missed it the first time.
-
Astros' Springer named World Series MVP
Springer broke a record held by two Hall of Famers and was the obvious World Series MVP ch...
-
Champion Astros positioned for more
The Astros have a lot of team-friendly contracts on the books
-
Plenty of Dodgers blame to go around
The Astros played very well in Game 7. The Dodgers played pretty terribly
-
Things to know about World Series Game 7
The Astros are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history
-
How to watch Astros-Dodgers Game 7
It's winner-take-all tonight, as the Dodgers will try to complete the comeback
-
Empty seats at Dodger Stadium for Game 7
It's a lively crowd, but it's not a capacity crowd
Add a Comment