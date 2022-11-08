Trea Turner, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a highly productive hitter and one of the top MLB free agents heading into this Hot Stove season. On top of being one of the best hitting shortstop in recent years, he also has an Emmy Award winning team helping him with his highlight reel.

Actor Jon Hamm -- best known for his role as Don Draper in the television series Mad Men -- narrated a hype video for Turner's upcoming free agency that, according to Jeff Passan, Creative Artists Agency sent to teams earlier on Monday.

"Trea Vance Turner," Hamm begins with the appropriate dramatic pauses in between each name. "A true superstar in today's game. This guy does it all. He can run. He can throw. He plays elite shortstop. He hits. He hits for power."

A clip shows Turner hitting a home run, the crowd cheers.

"Did I mention he hits for power?" Hamm continues.

In the two and half minutes, he hypes up Turner -- a two-time All-Star -- by pointing out impressive stats and comparing him to other famous athletes including NFL legend Jerry Rice and NBA star Steph Curry. The dramatic music and word choices certainly make the video standout.

"Since 2019 he's been the second best position player in baseball according to fangraphs with a 20.1 fWAR," Hamm says.

He then goes on to mention that Turner is the only active shortstop with a lifetime career batting average over .300, and that the last shortstop to finish his career with a .300 average was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. But of course, as an entertainer himself, Hamm didn't miss the opportunity to mention Turner's showmanship.

"Enough with the numbers, there is more to it. Trea Turner makes the game of baseball more fun to watch.... It's the smoothness of his game but it's actually just efficient athleticism," Hamm said. "These are qualities that will age like fine wine."

CBS Sports MLB writer has Turner possibly landing with the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners or Baltimore Orioles.