LOOK: Jose Altuve gives honorary Astro J.J. Watt a championship gift
Altuve and Watt bonded during the Astros' World Series run this past season
Not long after the Astros triumphed over the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, Houston second baseman and AL MVP front-runner Jose Altuve presented his teammates with a pretty cool gift -- each 'Stro got a $130 bottle of Crown Royal XR. Now, Altuve has expanded his generosity to include Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who bonded with Altuve and the Astros following Hurricane Harvey and throughout the team's championship run. He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 at Minute Maid Park. Anyhow, check this out ...
Here's what that handwritten note from Altuve to Watt says ...
JJ —
From one H-town brother to another thanks for all you've done this year for the city we call home. Your support for all things Houston — from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan — has been nothing short of incredible.
So, I hope you'll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you're absolutely part of the squad.
Cheers,
Jose
Very nice sentiment and, as you would expect, plus penmanship.
Watt of course was central to a post-Harvey fundraising effort that brought in more than $37 million to help Houston and environs recover from the disastrous storm earlier this year. Ever since, Altuve and Watt have become fast friends. Now you may also consider Mr. Watt to be an honorary member of the world champs.
