LOOK: Josh Reddick shows off Astros' championship belt at WWE Survivor Series

Sunday night, WWE put on one of its "big four" events of the year in Survivor Series. It happened to be in Houston, where the World Series champion Astros reside. Not surprisingly, long-time and big-time wrestling fan Josh Reddick was on hand.

Reddick was ringside with his Astros/WWE championship belt:

WWE.com

Reddick discussed the World Series and some wrestling -- including his "beard-off" with Daniel Bryan! -- backstage here, too, for those interested:

For the full Suvivor Series results and grades, we've got you covered as well.