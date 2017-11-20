LOOK: Josh Reddick shows off Astros' championship belt at WWE Survivor Series

The World Series champion and big-time wrestling fan was on hand Sunday night

Sunday night, WWE put on one of its "big four" events of the year in Survivor Series. It happened to be in Houston, where the World Series champion Astros reside. Not surprisingly, long-time and big-time wrestling fan Josh Reddick was on hand. 

Reddick was ringside with his Astros/WWE championship belt: 

josh-reddick-wwe.jpg
WWE.com

Reddick discussed the World Series and some wrestling -- including his "beard-off" with Daniel Bryan! -- backstage here, too, for those interested: 

For the full Suvivor Series results and grades, we've got you covered as well

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories