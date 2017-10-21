LOOK: Justin Verlander makes Todd Frazier look like he's still in Little League

Through five innings in Game 6 of the ALCS, Astros starter Justin Verlander was carving up the Yankees, only allowing three singles without walking anyone and striking out six. His sixth strikeout was on one of the nastiest breaking balls you'll ever see in baseball.

Let Todd Frazier testify to that with his two-strike swing:

Justin Verlander just isn't fair. https://t.co/hieAmLBtwu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2017

In GIF form:

As the broadcaster of Frazer's team to open the season would say, "MERCY!"

By no means is this a knock on Frazier. I'm not sure any MLB player could touch that pitch and most of them would look like Frazier if they tried to swing at it. My hunch is most would've just taken the looking K and started walking back to the dugout. At least Frazier still tried, aesthetics on the swing be damned.