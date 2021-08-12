If you build it, he will come. Actor Kevin Costner has descended upon Dyersville, Iowa for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and White Sox. Prior to the game, the "Field of Dreams" actor got a chance to roam the grounds in Dyersville and even had a catch much, like he did in the 1989 film.

There's a cool tie in to the movie here, as an iconic scene in the film involves Costner having a catch with his father.

"This film really captured the hearts of America. Nobody saw it coming," Costner said of "Field of Dream" on CBS This Morning on Thursday. "I knew it was a great film and written beautifully but nobody saw this coming and to see what's happening here is fantastic."

One of the most powerful moments of the week was when Costner had an opportunity to walk out onto the field in Iowa. You could just tell how special of a time it was for Costner, and he was almost at a loss for words aside from calling it "perfect."

If you're a baseball fan, this is one movie that likely holds a special place in your heart. In a location like Iowa, it's about as American as one can get, with baseball being played in the corn.

When the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees take the field on Thursday, it's definitely going to be a surreal moment.