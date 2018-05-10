LOOK: LeBron James gets an offer to come to Pennsylvania, play for Triple-A IronPigs
What is a King without a diamond?
Forget the Philadelphia 76ers.
If LeBron James leaves Cleveland for Pennsylvania after the 2018 NBA Playoffs, he's already got an offer on the table from a team that's publicly made it clear they want him. Which team is that, you ask?
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs! Who else?
More than a month into its 2018 season, the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate took to the streets to recruit James this week, overtaking an Allentown, Pa., billboard with the phrase, "Our Pitch ... LeBron to the IronPigs," complete with a customized No. 23 LeBron James IronPigs uniform.
It's nothing to scoff at. Because the key selling point, as detailed in the IronPigs' accompanying open letter to James (penned in non-Comic Sans, we should note), is not the outrageously lucrative contract he'd definitely get in Triple-A ball (*giggles*) but rather the fact that a stint in minor league baseball is the only way the Cavaliers legend will ever, once and for all, top the legacy of longtime Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.
"(There's) one glaring hole in your resume that continues to hold you back, that leaves you a clear level below Michael Jordan," the IronPigs wrote. "A season of mediocre play in Minor League Baseball."
This, of course, is a playful reference to Jordan's first retirement from the NBA when, at age 31, he took up minor-league baseball with the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A Chicago White Sox affiliate, in 1994.
But the IronPigs also aren't playing around.
"Our president, Kurt Landes," they said, "will be in touch once the free agency window opens at 12:01 a.m. on July 1."
