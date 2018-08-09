LOOK: Little League pitcher high-fives batter who crushed a moon shot home run off him
These kids are taking sportsmanship to another level
Rhode Island may have been shellacked in its Little League World Series Regional showdown with Massachusetts, but at least its players are winning the tournament in sportsmanship.
Massachusetts was already up by eight runs in the fifth inning of this week's showdown with Rhode Island when Evan Blake went yard with a home run that would've looked good in the majors -- a towering center-field shot that went over the faraway scoreboard and put his team up 10-1. But Rhode Island players weren't the least bit angry once Blake started rounding the bases and perhaps wondering in amazement how he hit the ball so far.
Instead, they gave him high-fives.
This will inevitably spawn critics of today's "day and age," where opponents sometimes have sympathy for their rivals, but it's also a Grade-A demonstration of respect. Rhode Island's center fielder didn't even bother to give chase to Blake's blast, instead standing like a statue as it flew over the fence, and then Blake got celebratory high-fives from Rhode Island's third baseman and pitcher -- the same pitcher that just surrendered the shot.
