LOOK: Manny Machado tips helmet at Jordan Hicks following strikeout

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is off to a dazzling start. He exited the weekend batting .286/.405/.486 (135 OPS+) with two homers and a double in 10 games.

Machado didn't do much on Sunday during an at-bat against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks -- rather, he struck out. But afterward, Machado did something neat: he tipped his helmet toward Hicks in a subtle approval of the reliever's performance.

What a cool moment. After Jordan Hicks strikes out Manny Machado, Machado tips his helmet to Hicks. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/CSpJYkhs4s — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 7, 2019

Machado has engendered a Count Fosco-like reputation over the years for various offenses, large and small: stepping on the opposition; refusing to hustle on routine ground balls; and, far and away the most serious, throwing a bat at the opposition. But it's always cool to see one great player -- and Machado is a great player -- show appreciation for another's ability.

Who knows. Maybe Machado can start a trend of players showing love for one another. Lord knows plenty of pitchers have been able to and will continue to be able to justify doffing their caps in his direction.