LOOK: Manny Machado tips helmet at Jordan Hicks following strikeout

The Padres’ slugger put on a cool display of sportsmanship on Sunday

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is off to a dazzling start. He exited the weekend batting .286/.405/.486 (135 OPS+) with two homers and a double in 10 games.

Machado didn't do much on Sunday during an at-bat against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks -- rather, he struck out. But afterward, Machado did something neat: he tipped his helmet toward Hicks in a subtle approval of the reliever's performance.

Machado has engendered a Count Fosco-like reputation over the years for various offenses, large and small: stepping on the opposition; refusing to hustle on routine ground balls; and, far and away the most serious, throwing a bat at the opposition. But it's always cool to see one great player -- and Machado is a great player -- show appreciation for another's ability.

Who knows. Maybe Machado can start a trend of players showing love for one another. Lord knows plenty of pitchers have been able to and will continue to be able to justify doffing their caps in his direction. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories