Francisco Lindor is determined to earn the adulation of the New York Mets fanbase as he prepares for his first season with his new franchise. When Lindor arrived at the Mets spring training facility on Thursday, the star shortstop was wearing a replica Mets jacket that was worn by Eddie Murphy in the movie "Coming to America."

In a video posted to the Mets Twitter account, Lindor even shouted "Good morning, my neighbors," which was one of the iconic lines stated by Murphy's character Prince Akeem Joffer in the film.

"Coming 2 America," which is a sequel to the 1988 film, is scheduled to be released on March 5 on Amazon's streaming service.

Lindor is set to begin his first season with the Mets after the four-time All-Star was acquired from Cleveland Indians in a trade, along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco this past offseason. The Mets parted with infielder Amed Rosario along with prospects Andres Gimenez, Isaiah Greene, and Josh Wolf.

One of the biggest storylines for the 2021 season remains whether or not Lindor will choose to sign a long-term deal with New York. Lindor is slated to become a free agent following the 2021 season, which is one of the reasons Cleveland elected to move him.

"We haven't found the time [to negotiate], and I obviously have to get to know the organization, get to know the people, and they have to get to know me," Lindor said earlier this week. "If something comes up, we'll see in the future; that is between my agent and Sandy [Alderson, team president] and the rest of the staff. It's been nonexistent, the conversations. It's too early, I think."

Whether Lindor stays with the Mets long-term or not, he's definitely showing his personality in the early going.