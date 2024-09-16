The New York Mets' good luck charm will now have a permanent home at Citi Field.

On Monday, the Mets announced they are installing a commemorative seat at Citi Field in honor of the McDonald's character Grimace. Grimace's commemorative purple seat will be located in Section 302, Row 6, Seat 12, and have his name on it.

The special seat will be a part of the team's upcoming Fan Appreciation Weekend from Sept. 20-22.

Grimace became the Mets' good luck charm after the team went on a seven-game winning streak following the McDonald's character throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on June 12. The Mets won the infamous Grimace game 10-4 against the Miami Marlins, and their winning ways continued from there.

Prior to Grimace throwing out the first pitch, the Mets had a 29-37 record and look like a team that would be nowhere near a playoff berth. However, the Mets are now 81-68 entering Monday, and are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

In addition, the Mets are just two games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot in the National League, so a postseason berth is well within reach.

As successful as the Mets have been since the Grimace game happened, it seemed only fitting for the team to honor the purple mascot.