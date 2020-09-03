The New York Mets paid tribute to the late Tom Seaver prior to their game against the Yankees on Thursday. For the pregame ceremony, a video tribute was played in the empty ball park. Mets players and coaches then raised their caps to the No. 41 hanging at Citi Field.

But the most notable way they honored the Hall of Famer's passing was with rubbing some dirt on the right leg of their pants to honor Seaver's iconic drop and drive delivery stance. The pitcher's knee would drop so low when he threw the ball, it would hit the dirt on the mound.

Seaver's family confirmed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday that the ex-Mets, Reds, White Sox and Red Sox pitcher had died "peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19" on Monday. He was 75 years old. Immediately an outpouring of support came from those in and around the world of baseball, speaking to not just his reputation as a player, but also as a person.

The Hall of Famer won 311 games over the course of career, but his most notable accomplishment was helping turn the New York Mets around from expansion cellar-dweller of MLB to World Series champions in the span of just three seasons.