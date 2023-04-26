The New York Mets have made a small alteration to their uniforms going forward. Previously, the Mets had an advertisement for New York Presbyterian Hospital on their sleeves, but the color wasn't exactly viewed as appropriate for the team.

The New York Presbyterian Hospital patch was red and white, which many fans pointed out are the colors of their National League East division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies. In Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals, the Mets sported a new patch for New York Presbyterian Hospital that featured a blue, orange and white color scheme.

As fans can see, the new patch screams Mets more so than the previous red and white patches did. Now the patch is a scaled down version that features an orange border and a blue background.

"They're Phillie colors," Mets owner Steve Cohen previously said regarding the patch's color scheme. Cohen stated that he and New York Presbyterian Hospital chief executive officer Steve Corwin agreed to update the patch.

The new patch is also a lot smaller and doesn't take up the entire sleeve like the previous one did. Fans were in an uproar concerning the red and white patches, so now these should feel more suitable for the Mets and their fanbase.