Prior to Friday's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets unveiled a status honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field. The bronze statue is 10 feet high and 13 1/2 feet long and emulates Seaver's famous pitching motion.

"Hello, Tom. It's so nice to have you where you belong," Seaver's wife, Nacy, said as she pointed to the statue, per Newsday.

Nancy Seaver, their two daughters, and two grandsons will be on hand when Seaver is honored. Seaver's grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, will throw out the ceremonial first pitches for Friday's matinee. Owner Steve Cohen, former catcher Mike Pizza, former manager Terry Collins, and former reliever John Franco will also be on hand to honor Seaver.

Seaver passed away in August 2020 at the age of 75 due to Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

"He was the consummate pro," former Mets pitcher Jon Matlack told New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro. "He pitched the right way because he did everything in his life the right way. He worked hard. He studied the game. He treated people with respect. You couldn't ask for a better teammate or a better guy to work with and work alongside. You couldn't ask for a better role model."

Seaver put together a Hall of Fame career in which he accumulated a 311-205 record to go along with a 2.86 ERA and 3,640 strikeouts across 20 seasons. The legendary right-hander spent the first 12 seasons of his professional career with the Mets before also suiting up for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox. Seaver did return for another season with the Mets in 1983 when he was traded to New York and tied Walter Johnson's record of 14 Opening Day starts.