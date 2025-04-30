The Miami Marlins have become the latest MLB team to unveil their City Connect uniforms that will be worn during the 2025 season. The Marlins new uniforms will feature a similar pink and teal that the team currently wears, but adds "bold pride" throughout the new threads.

"In the heart of Miami, there's an energy that runs through the streets that connects everyone. The Marlins City Connect uniform embodies this spirit," the Marlins said in a statement about the uniforms. "A celebration of South Florida's culture, where global influences converge. It honors the love for baseball, blending past, present, and future with bold pride. The jersey is a symbol of Miami's identity - bold and united. It's a blend if history and hope, tradition, and innovation."

The jerseys feature a "MIAMI" wordmark on the front that offers a "classic elegance reminiscent of the Florida Marlins with lettering that is as energetic as the city's roots," according to a press release. They also include horizontal pinstripes that are pink and teal going across the jersey.

Miami Marlins

A sleeve patch will also be included on the jersey that will feature a "ADT" shield as the team's official sponsor.

The Marlins' caps will feature "305," which is the area code of Miami. It marks the first time that a city's area code will be featured on an on-field hat. The caps will also feature more of the pink and teal colors along with the traditional Marlins logo converging with the "305" area code, and will have a pink brim.

This is the second City Connect uniform that the Marlins will be wearing on the field. The Marlins debuted their first City Connect uniforms in May 2021, which were inspired by the Cuban Sugar Kings of the 1950s.