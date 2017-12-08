LOOK: Mike Trout and baseball world react to news of Angels signing Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani was one of the most coveted international prospects in MLB history

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Angels, so the baseball world is of course on fire about it. This was the story running alongside Giancarlo Stanton's impending trade as the most compelling one of the offseason, and to have the saga over so quickly is crazy. 

Ohtani entertained numerous suitors, ultimately narrowing down to seven teams before selecting the Angels on Friday. The win is huge for the Angels, and Ohtani will join Mike Trout as another superstar on the squad.

Some people, of course, aren't sure the deal will be enough to save the Angels.

Others singled out the things that things that would hurt teams the most like a middle school bully.

Now, let's check in with Seattle, who appeared to be a favorite to land Ohtani.

Oh, ok. Let's leave Seattle alone and see what some Angels are saying.

That's more like it.

The Angels' friends down south are doing less than awesome, meanwhile.

And we even got what is likely a first-hand account of the Angels' front office reaction.

This saga has been, frankly, insane, and a lot of people will be glad that it's over. However, I have bad news for you Baseball Twitter. Now that Ohtani Watch is over, that means 24/7 Stanton Watch. Give it a week, and you'll be begging for the sweet release of Grapefruit League baseball.

