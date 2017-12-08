LOOK: Mike Trout and baseball world react to news of Angels signing Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Angels, so the baseball world is of course on fire about it. This was the story running alongside Giancarlo Stanton's impending trade as the most compelling one of the offseason, and to have the saga over so quickly is crazy.

Ohtani entertained numerous suitors, ultimately narrowing down to seven teams before selecting the Angels on Friday. The win is huge for the Angels, and Ohtani will join Mike Trout as another superstar on the squad.

Some people, of course, aren't sure the deal will be enough to save the Angels.

Signing Shohei Ohtani really frees the Angels up to make two or three more impossibly bad free agent signings over the next couple of years. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 8, 2017

Others singled out the things that things that would hurt teams the most like a middle school bully.

For all the hope of the Mariners, all the fear of the Padres, all the might of the Cubs, all the sense of the Dodgers, all the know-how of the Rangers and all the winning of the Giants, the Angels get Shohei Ohtani. A potentially franchise-altering win for them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2017

Now, let's check in with Seattle, who appeared to be a favorite to land Ohtani.

BREAKING NEWS: Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim...



At least it's Friday, right? pic.twitter.com/CLhS7H5rC0 — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) December 8, 2017

Oh, ok. Let's leave Seattle alone and see what some Angels are saying.

👀 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) December 8, 2017

That's more like it.

The Angels' friends down south are doing less than awesome, meanwhile.

The official GIF of the Padres Ohtani watch sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/Y6ZqRzBokg — brady phelps (@LobShots) December 8, 2017

And we even got what is likely a first-hand account of the Angels' front office reaction.

OHTANI: I have decided to sign with you

EPPLER: oh that is great

EPPLER: can you hold please

OHTANI: of course

EPPLER: /mutes phone

FRONT OFFICE: /massive rager

EPPLER: /passes out



***hours pass***



OHTANI: hello?

DOCTOR: /picks up phone

DOCTOR: are you the emergency contact — Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) December 8, 2017

This saga has been, frankly, insane, and a lot of people will be glad that it's over. However, I have bad news for you Baseball Twitter. Now that Ohtani Watch is over, that means 24/7 Stanton Watch. Give it a week, and you'll be begging for the sweet release of Grapefruit League baseball.