LOOK: Nationals' Max Scherzer refuses to be pulled from game after 14 strikeouts
The three-time Cy Young Award winner was not pleased with Dave Martinez's mound visit Sunday
Max Scherzer had an outing to remember on Sunday, propelling the Washington Nationals to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. He would have finished with 14 strikeouts instead of 15 if it weren't for some angry looks at his own manager.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner went eight full innings in Cincy, but Nats manager Dave Martinez approached the mound in an apparent effort to pull Scherzer after the ace had thrown 117 pitches. Reds slugger Joey Votto was coming to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the inning, so with 14 strikeouts already under his belt, Scherzer loudly and clearly refused to leave the hill.
"No!" he was seen shouting in video from the broadcast, before giving Martinez some serious stares and head shakes.
Martinez ultimately opted to let Scherzer finish the inning, and the ace proceeded to show up everyone -- Votto, his manager and whomever else may have wanted him on the bench after nearly eight frames. With just three additional pitches, each of them called strikes, the six-time All-Star got his 15th K and accepted his move to the bench with one final aggressive stare.
Scherzer is not the first locked-in pitcher to get caught screaming at his manager while on the hill in an attempt to stay in a game. Mike Mussina famously scared Joe Torre into letting him continue to pitch in a game way back in 2006.
