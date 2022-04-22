April 22 is Earth Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement, which began in 1970. Earth Day serves as a reminder to protect the environment and is a day many reflect on the beauty of the planet and what can be done to preserve the Earth.

Many athletes get in on celebrating the day in various ways and this year Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz is using his shoes to raise awareness.

He is wearing cleats that have imagery of the Earth and feature El Moro De Montecristi, Dominican Republic, the island he is from. The Nike cleats are blue and green and say "Players For The Planet" by the toes.

Here is a look at his custom cleats:

Players For Planet describes itself as "an environmental non-profit organization uniting professional athletes to create positive change for our environment."

The cleats were made by Stadium Custom Kicks for Earth Day. If you like these cleats, they could be yours, because the footwear will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Players For The Planet.

Players For The Planet was founded by former Major League Baseball outfielder Chris Dickerson.