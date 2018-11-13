LOOK: Padres' minor league affiliate becomes Amarillo Sod Poodles, and Twitter is all over it
Minor league teams are as quirky as they come
Minor league baseball has plenty of quirky names. The Montgomery Biscuits, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Albuquerque Isotopes -- there's any number of weird mad libs you can plug in to get an MiLB name. However, the San Diego Padres-affiliated Amarillo "Sod Poodles" may have just taken the cake.
The logo is weirdly abstract and befitting of the new name.
The Padres' Double-A affiliate -- formerly the San Antonio Missions -- moved to Amarillo for the 2019 season, and this naming process has taken a while. Some of the other finalists for the new team name included the Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters and... "Jerky." Just "Jerky."
The Padres' Triple-A team is the El Paso Chihauhuas, so there is a delightfully strange trend in the San Diego farm system. The Sod Poodles can also go by "Soddies," which is miraculously worse than Sod Poodles.
This name is here to stay, however. There's a song, because of course there is.
The Sod Poodles name was initially hated by Amarillo, but public opinion is turning. The team picked its name via a contest, and those voting wanted new options. However, the team stuck to its guns, and said, "We're going to go viral, dammit."
And it did! The Sod Poodles truly are a success story we haven't seen since the likes of Gritty (a month and a half is an eternity in internet years). Some of the other silly names across the country got in on the fun.
That last tweet is only included to illuminate the "Trash Pandas."
The love for the Sod Poodles, however, isn't universal by any means.
Since you're probably wondering what a Sod Poodle is, it's a nickname for a Prairie Dog, as that last angry user noted. Yes, it's silly. Yes, it's arguably stupid. But part of the process in trying to get to the majors is playing for teams with these names (I assume).
